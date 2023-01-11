‘Bargainomics Lady,’ Judy Bates, to share dollar-stretching tips at Pell City Library

Are you wondering just how to whittle down that school loan debt, or how to stretch your budget for ongoing financial obligations during this time of rising costs and economic uncertainty?
Visit the Pell City Library Wednesday, Jan. 18, at noon, and get some cost-cutting hints from an expert.
The “Bargainomics” lady, Judy Bates, will be on hand to share her money-saving tips and time-saving strategies at the library’s ongoing Wild and Wonderful Wednesday gathering.
With her quick wit and enthusiasm, she will entertain you, but don’t forget to bring along a notebook to jot down some of her secrets.
Just what is “Bargainomics?”
According to Bates, the term she coined is simply “the art of learning to be the very best possible manager of your time and money.”
Bates has shared this information with viewers in segments of Fox 6 Television’s Good Day Alabama and on the Fox 6 News reports. “Bargainomics” teachings were also the basis for a radio program featuring Bates which aired for two years on 93.7 WDJC Radio in Birmingham and later on WELP Radio in Greenville, S. C. She has also appeared on WAKA-TV midday news in Montgomery.
Her money and time management philosophies have also led to the release of several books on the subject, including “Bargainomics: Money Management by the Book—Practical Advice for Stretching Your Dollars” and “The Gospel Truth about Money Management.”
The Bargainomics Lady maintains a website, www.bargainomics.com, with monthly specials and up to the minute bargain alerts, with sources for everything from designer skirts and purses to travel deals and gift baskets, all at huge discounts.
When she speaks to civic organizations and church groups, Bates displays her own brand of humor to the mix of strategies, resources, and sound economic advice to present a program which is helpful as well as entertaining.
Bates was born in Birmingham, and now resides in Empire, Ala., with her husband, Larry.
The program is free and open to the public, and light refreshments will be served following Bates’ presentation.