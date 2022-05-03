Authorities still working to clear I-20 wreck

Authorities continue work to clean up a wreck on I-20 near Pell City.
St. Clair County Coroner Dennis Russell said Tuesday morning that there have been two fatalities associated with wrecks on I-20 though he could give no more information at this time.
According to a news release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, all eastbound lanes have been reopened and one westbound lane is now open, but drivers are urged to remain cautious.
According to a previous news release, at about 3:08 a.m. Tuesday, ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division was notified of multiple-vehicle crashes on Interstate 20 between the 155- and 158-mile markers. All westbound lanes and two eastbound lanes were shut down earlier this morning. The westbound traffic is being diverted at exit 158.
The Alabama Department of Transportation is on scene assisting with traffic control. Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area if possible by utilizing alternate routes. ALEA will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.