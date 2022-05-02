Authorities investigating after weekend fatality at Steele drag strip

STEELE — Authorities have identified a man killed during an accident at the Alabama International Dragway this weekend.
St. Clair County Deputy Coroner Joe Sweatt identified the man as Chad McDonald, 42, of Talladega. Sweatt said McDonald was working on a car in the pitt area of the dragway when the incident occured.
According to a news release from the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, county investigators were called to the scene at 8:28 p.m. Saturday.
On scene investigators discovered one victim deceased and one injured after a vehicle that was on jack stands fell on the two victims.
Sweatt said McDonald was pronounced deceased on scene from blunt force injuries. Sheriff's office said the other victim is in stable condition.
The release said an investigation into the incident is currently ongoing.
Sheriff Billy Murray said he and his officers' thoughts and prayers go out to the McDonald family for their loss.