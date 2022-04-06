Authorities investigating after Thursday house leaves one dead

The Alabama Fire Marshal’s office is investigating after a woman was found dead after a house fire near Pell City on Thursday.
St. Clair County Coroner Dennis Russell said Deborah Ferguson, 69, was found in her Hazelwood Drive home after it had caught fire.
He said central dispatch was alerted to the fire at 4:57 p.m. Wattsville Fire Department responded to the fire and was eventually able to contain the fire.
Russell said Ferguson was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:22 p.m.. He said that cause of death could not immediately be determined.
The coroner said Ferguson has been sent to the Alabama Department of Forensics in Huntsville for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.
The investigation into the cause of the fire is being handled by the Alabama Fire Marshal's office.