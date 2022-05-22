Authorities investigating after suicidal call leaves four dead in Riverside

RIVERSIDE — The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a call of a suicidal male left four dead in Riverside.
According to a news release at around 9:47 a.m. today, the Sheriff's Office, Riverside Police Department, and the Pell City Police Department responded to a report of a suicidal male at a residence on Depot Street in Riverside.
Upon arriving on the scene law enforcement encountered a male subject armed with a handgun.
The release said after several moments the male subject shot himself. It said after that, officers began to secure the scene and discovered three deceased females. All three appeared to be victims of gunshot wounds.
The release said the investigation is being conducted by the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office at this time.
The sheriff’s office said it is currently attempting to identify the victims in the incident and that information will be released pending family notification.