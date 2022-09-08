Authorities investigating after man shot to death after alleged carjacking, police chase

Authorities are investigating the shooting death of a man who was chased by law enforcement through St. Clair County Wednesday night after a carjacking.
In a news release, St. Clair County Sheriff Billy Murray said at about 11:45 p.m., the Steele Police Department responded to a male armed with a rifle, allegedly carjacking a vehicle at the Love’s Truck Stop in Steele.
Murray said the suspect fled from patrol officers with the Attalla Police Department when he was later located and a traffic stop was attempted. He said the suspect fled while firing at officers.
A chase ensued by numerous agencies traveling I-59 into St. Clair County where deputies attempted to stop the suspect with a spike strip.
The sheriff said the suspect struck two parked vehicles in the Taco Bell Parking lot in Springville after exiting the interstate.
The suspect then exited the vehicle armed with a rifle, which he pointed at deputies and officers.
The suspect was shot to death on the scene.
St. Clair County Coroner Dennis Russell said the man’s remains have been sent to the Alabama Department of Forensics in Huntsville for autopsy. The identity of the man has not yet been released, pending notification of family.
Murray said the investigation is being conducted by the Jacksonville State University Center for Applied Forensics and the Oxford Police Department.