Authorities investigating after fatal shooting in Odenvile on Wednesday

ODENVILLE — The St. Clair County Coroner has identified a man killed Wednesday night in Odenville.
St. Clair County Coroner Dennis Russell identified the man as Alton Kent Johnson, 63, of Odenville.
Russell said that Johnson was fatally shot after an altercation that he described as a domestic dispute, but he could give no further details. The incident took place at a residence on Hearthstone Drive in Odenville.
The coroner said Johnson was pronounced dead at 8:49 p.m. from multiple gunshot wounds. He said tha Johnson has been sent to the Alabama Department of Forensics for an autopsy.
Russell said the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident, but attempts to reach the office were not immediately successful Thursday morning.