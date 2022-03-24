Authorities investigating after body found in Logan Martin

LINCOLN — The State Bureau of Investigation is looking into unidentified human remains found in Lake Logan Martin in Lincoln.
Lincoln Patrol Captain Zack Tutten said the Lincoln Police Department received a call about a body in the lake around 10:44 a.m. Wednesday.
Talladega County Corner Shaddix Murphy said the body of an unidentified black male approximately in his thirties was found floating just off England Road in Lincoln. He said it had apparently been spotted by nearby residents who were working on a pier.
Murphy said he arrived on the scene and pronounced the man dead around 12:30 p.m. He said the man had no identification on his person and no wounds that would point to an apparent cause of death. The coroner said the remains appeared to have been in the lake for several days.
Murphy said the body has been sent to the Alabama Department of Forensics in Montgomery for an autopsy.
Tutten said the investigation into the remains is being handled by the SBI and the LPD could offer no further information.
Attempts to reach the SBI for further information were not successful before publication.