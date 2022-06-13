 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Authorities identify Pell City man killed in single vehilce accident near Ragland

Police lights teaser
TNS

The St. Clair County coroner has identified a Pell City man killed in a single vehicle accident near Ragland.

Coroner Dennis Russell identified the man as Myles Whidden, 33, of Pell City.

In a news release, the Alabama Highway Patrol said Whidden was fatally injured when the 1993 Chevrolet 1500 he was driving left the roadway, struck a mailbox and overturned. The accident took place at about 8:40 p.m. Sunday.

Russell said Whidden was pronounced dead on the scene at 9:20 p.m. of blunt force injuries. He said Whidden had been ejected from the vehicle during the crash.

The highway patrol said the crash occurred on Alabama 144 near the 6 mile marker, about five miles south of Ragland, in St. Clair County. 

Nothing further is available as troopers with the Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

 

Taylor Mitchell is a Daily Home reporter covering Pell City.

Tags