Authorities identify Pell City man killed in single vehilce accident near Ragland

The St. Clair County coroner has identified a Pell City man killed in a single vehicle accident near Ragland.
Coroner Dennis Russell identified the man as Myles Whidden, 33, of Pell City.
In a news release, the Alabama Highway Patrol said Whidden was fatally injured when the 1993 Chevrolet 1500 he was driving left the roadway, struck a mailbox and overturned. The accident took place at about 8:40 p.m. Sunday.
Russell said Whidden was pronounced dead on the scene at 9:20 p.m. of blunt force injuries. He said Whidden had been ejected from the vehicle during the crash.
The highway patrol said the crash occurred on Alabama 144 near the 6 mile marker, about five miles south of Ragland, in St. Clair County.
Nothing further is available as troopers with the Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.