Authorities identify man found dead in St. Clair County Saturday

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man found dead near Cook Springs on Saturday afternoon.
In a news release Tuesday morning, the sheriff’s office identified the man as Stanley Edward Gibson, 32, of Center Point. The release also officially listed Gibson’s cause of death as a gunshot wound.
St. Clair County Coroner Dennis Russell said Monday that Gibson’s remains had been sent to the Alabama Department of Forensics in Huntsville for autopsy. The release said that the autopsy was completed Monday.
The investigation began when on Aug. 21, at 3:15 p.m. the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office responded to a deceased-person call in the 1000 Block of Mountain Top Loop Road. The sheriff’s office said its Criminal Investigation Division responded, along with Russell. When they arrived, they found Gibson’s body that was unidentified at the time. Russell said he had likely been there for several days.
The sheriff’s office said the investigation is still ongoing at this time.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office at 205-884-3333 or submit tips at stclairsheriff.org.