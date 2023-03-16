Authorities confiscate unloaded firearm at Springville Elementary

A Springville Elementary School student who took a gun to school Wednesday was taken into custody and criminally charged.
St. Clair County District Attorney Lyle Harmon said Thursday that the youth was taken into custody by authorities and charged as a minor in possession of a firearm.
“All further proceedings will be in juvenile court and sealed from the public,” Harmon said.
The student allegedly took an unloaded gun to school Wednesday morning.
“We were notified that an elementary student had an antique unloaded handgun in his backpack, which was confiscated immediately,” said St. Clair County Schools Superintendent Justin Burns.
He said the incident happened before the start of school.
“Due to the quick response of the staff on duty and Springville Police School Resource Officer, the matter was immediately secured and without disruption to the school day,” Burns said. “The school is cooperating with law enforcement for the resolution of this matter.”
Burns said the safety of the students and staff is of the utmost importance.
“As we do each day, we will stay vigilant and alert to all safety concerns,” Burns said.