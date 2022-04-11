Authorities are investigating after commercial fire in Eden

PELL CITY — The Pell City Fire Department spent six hours Sunday fighting a commercial building fire on Cogswell Avenue.
Fire Chief Tim Kurzejeski said the department was dispatched to Eden Family Dentistry at 402 Cogswell Avenue at 8:10 a.m. on reports of smoke coming from the building's roof.
He said fire engine four responded a few minutes later and encountered heavy smoke and visible fire coming from the building. Kurzejeski said the fire ultimately saw a full fire department response involving engines one, two, three and four along with the city's aerial ladder truck.
The chief said the department initially deployed interior crews to help fight the fire, but pulled them out after crews on the roof found signs of damage. Ultimately, he said the building suffered a partial roof collapse as the fire appeared to be in the attic.
“In initial investigation by interior crews, we found heavy fire involvement in the attic of the building,” Kurzejeski said.
He added that after calling the interior crews back the department shifted to a defensive posture. The department was then able to save much of the eastern third of the building, though the rest was heavily damaged. The building was not occupied during the fire and no injuries have been reported.
The chief said the department ultimately returned to normal service around 2 p.m. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
Kurzejeski praised the work fire crews did during the fire, noting that it was particularly stubborn.
“I can't say enough about the hard work all the crews put in,” he said. “They just did an outstanding job.”
He also thanked the Pell City Police Department for their help with traffic control. The PCPD shut down Cogswell Avenue from 3rd Street to 5th Street while fire crews worked to control the blaze.