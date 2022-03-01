Attorney General announces indictment of Pell City man on human trafficking, child pornography charges

Attorney General Steve Marshall has announced the indictment of a Pell City man in connection with human trafficking and child pornography charges.
In a news release, Marshal said Terry Dewayne Herring has been served notice of indictment on both charges.
The release said Herring, 26, of Pell City was being held at the Talladega County Jail at the time of service of the indictment Feb. 25 for prior charges of possession of obscene material of a person under the age of 17 and possession with intent to disseminate obscene material depicting a person under the age of 17. Herring remains in the Talladega County jail on a $330,000 bond.
On Feb. 16. Attorney General Marshall’s Office presented evidence to a St. Clair County grand jury, resulting in Herring’s indictment. Specifically, the indictment charges Herring with one count of first-degree human trafficking of a minor, 10 counts of possession with intent to disseminate obscene material depicting a person under the age of 17, and one count of transmitting obscene material to a child.
No further information about the investigation or about Herring’s alleged crimes other than that stated in the indictment is available at this time.
If convicted, Herring faces a maximum penalty from 10 years up to 99 years, or Life in prison, for human trafficking, a class A felony; two to 20 years for possession with intent to disseminate obscene material, a class B felony; and two to 20 years for transmitting obscene material to a child, a class B felony.
Assisting the Attorney General’s Office in the case are the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations, Alabama State Bureau of Investigation, the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, and the East Metro Area Crime Center in Oxford