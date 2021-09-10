Attempt to serve arrest warrant on Lincoln man leads to brief standoff Wednesday

LINCOLN — An attempt to serve an arrest warrant led to a brief standoff between police and a Lincoln man Wednesday.
Lincoln Police Investigator Demarco Willis said at 10:17 a.m. Wednesday, the Lincoln Police Department assisted two deputy U.S. Marshals in attempting to serve a federal probation violation warrant to Wendell Holmes, 52, of Lincoln. Willis said when Holmes saw the deputy marshals and officers approaching his home on Smelley Lane, he retreated into the house and barred the door.
The investigator said after Holmes refused to leave his home the marshals called for backup and the Talladega City SWAT team responded. He said a brief stand off then ensued.
Willis said after negotiations with law enforcement officers on site Holmes finally agreed to exit the house at 11 a.m. He said the entire standoff ended without any incidents or injuries.
Willis said Holmes was transported to the Talladega County Metro Jail where he is being held for the Marshals Service. He said Holmes is not facing any additional charges at this time beyond the original warrant.