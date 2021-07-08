Attalla man sentenced in 2020 Steele murder

ASHVILLE — An Attalla man has been sentenced to 23 years in prison for the reckless murder of a Steele man during a car crash last year.
Josha Vasser, 28, was sentenced Thursday by St. Clair County Circuit Judge Bill Weathington, following a lengthy sentencing hearing. Vasser originally pled guilty to the murder of Coy Robinson, 79, of Steele in May.
The fatal crash took place March 4, 2020, on U.S Highway 11.
Alabama State Trooper Brendon Fuller, who investigated the crash, testified that the incident occurred while Robinson was preparing to turn into his own driveway. He said Vasser was driving in the opposite direction when his pickup truck entered Robinson’s lane and struck his vehicle head on.
St. Clair County Coroner Dennis Russell said after the accident that Robinson was pronounced dead on the scene at 12:32 p.m. from blunt force injuries.
Fuller said after the crash, a blood test showed that Vasser had methamphetamine, spice and THC in his system at the time of the incident. He testified that he interviewed Vasser, who said he had taken methamphetamine the morning before the crash. Fuller also testified that on the scene a cell phone was found in Vasser’s truck that was playing a pornographic video, though he said he could not prove Vasser had been viewing it at the time when asked about it by defense attorney Micheal Dillard.
St. Clair County Chief Assistant District Attorney Micheal Anderton called five other witnesses including John and Paula Hall, who witnessed the crash, and Kelly Adams who witnessed Vasser’s vehicle driving recklessly before the crash. Both Adams and the Halls testified that they narrowly avoided being hit by Vasser while driving. Anderton’s final witnesses were Robinson’s daughters, Stephanie Stucky and Kim Porter, who spoke to the great impact the death of their father has had on their family and their community.
Dillard called several witnesses that spoke to Vasser’s character including his employer Chris Baty, his father Robert Vasser, his grandmother Pat Minton and Vasser himself.
The father said that Vasser is a loving father to his three children. He said he did not see the crash as his son’s normal character. Robert said Vasser had issues with depression stemming from the death of his first-born child and the more recent relationship troubles.
In his testimony, Vasser indicated that he could not remember anything from the crash but regretted his action which led to it.
Ultimately, Weathington decided to impose a sentence of 23 years as recommended by the prosecution. He said he made the decision because Vasser had a previous drug conviction as well as three incidents of driving under the influence on his record.
“This is not a one-time thing,” Weathington said while also noting the entire situation was tragic.