Attalla man pleads guilty to murder in 2020 car crash

ASHVILLE — An Attala man has pleaded guilty to the murder charges related to a vehicular homicide in Steele last year.
Joshua Vasser, 22, pled guilty to charges of Murder Reckless on Monday morning for the killing of Coy Robinson, 79, of Steele on March 4, 2020.
St. Clair County Assistant District Attorney Micheal Anderton said that on the day of the incident Vasser was driving a pickup truck on the wrong side of the road at a high rate of speed when he impacted Robinson’s vehicle head on. He said the incident occurred at 12:18 p.m. St. Clair County Coroner Dennis Russel said Robinson was pronounced dead on the scene of blunt force trauma at 12:32 p.m., according to prior reporting from The Daily Home. Vasser was originally indicted for charges of murder Oct. 2, 2020.
Anderton said Murder Reckless is a charge used when someone is killed while the suspsect is exhibiting behavior that could be considered reckless.
“He was operating his vehicle in a reckless manner and due to that recklessness, Mr. Robinson was killed,” Anderton said after the plea.
Judge Bill Weathington set Vasser’s sentencing hearing for July 8.
According to Alabama Law a conviction of murder is punishable by 10 to 99 years or life in prison. Vasser will face an increased minimum of 15 years in prison because of a prior conviction, however.