At 77, Gerald Hoyle's fascination with rocks hasn't diminished

Gerald Hoyle’s fascination for rocks started at an early age.
As a youngster growing up in the southern tip of rural St. Clair County, his family’s property offered all kinds of opportunities for rambling and roaming and getting a close up look at the earth he walked over.
He’d find treasures on his ramblings, things that caught his eye and his interest and he’d often take them home and add them to a collection.
Some of the “rocks” turned out to be pieces of history, actual arrowheads like lots of kids like to spot, and he later learned that these were the tools of native people who lived throughout the area centuries ago.
Hoyle still enjoys the allure of the earth. Now age 77, he has more time since retiring some 15 years ago to hone his interest and add to the creations he turns out of his own.
He says he might find a piece or two here and there, but he often orders his stockpiles of stone to work with in the shop out behind his home.
This is where he has slabs and hunks of rock materials of all kinds, and he takes off often to spend hours in the tool-filled getaway he likes to create in.
He still lives on the family property he grew up on, wandering the fields and creek banks as a youngster where he started his fascination with geology and archology, and for the history of the area he lives in.
Arrowheads offered themselves up easily to young boys with the interests he had, and Hoyle finds the same joy in much of the same these days.
He’ll craft his own replicas of historic pieces, using research in the books he’s collected that guide the detail he chips into his own.
But, crafting pieces of semi-precious rock into wearable art is now a pursuit, and his pieces and pendants come in about as many colors and shapes as he can find to inspire them.
He carves knife blades and forms the leather cases that shields them, and adds pieces of stone and other accents to give finish to the results.
The interest in jewelry has attracted his wife, Mary Margaret, to the process, she likes adding her own touches to some of the pieces with beaded borders or silver edging so they can be worn on a chain.
The couple of 51 years laughs when they might not “see” the same end for a certain piece in progress, she’s produced plenty of her own, and her husband does the same, too.
When he’s working, you can hear the chipping and slight pounding as he turns tools to the rocks, and there’s some light chatter made to himself as he “flakes” and picks pieces from the rock.
There are so many possibilities in the process there’s room for the Hoyles to share their ideas, and sharing the results is likely what Hoyle enjoys most about the designs he turns out.
“He just loves handing them out to people and telling them about them, probably as much as he likes making them, Mrs. Hoyle said.
Hoyle can talk for hours on the subjects he enjoys, from the raw pieces he finds himself and how they are used, to the relics and ways of the native inhabitants of the area to the processes he uses to finalize a design.
Hoyle and his wife were married after he served in the U.S. Air Force as an aircraft hydraulics specialist in Germany, but were somewhat acquainted earlier in their lives. Their families knew each other through their family connections, he said.
He was 24 when they married, and he recalls what he was thinking at the time about choosing a wife.
“I was saved by then, and I told the Lord that I didn’t know if he wanted me to have a wife or not,” Hoyle said. “I was at my uncle’s house, and she just walked in. It was her, there was no doubt about it.”
Since then, the two have remained on Hoyle’s family land, where his childhood home still stands, and enjoy a piece of solitude together with their creative sides and their pets.
Mrs. Hoyle is a quilter and needle art fan, along with her interest in the making of jewelry, and has plenty of proof of her own talents stacked inside their St. Clair County home.
The two stay busy with the interests they have, and both have a constant way of finding different ways to address them and find new inspiration.
Hoyle has been on many an educational mission to area schools, teaching youngsters about his work, and leaving tales on the region’s history and residents with them, as well.
These interests have led him to craft arrows, along with the arrowheads, to show how the carved rock became hunting tools for native Alabamians.
He says he’ll keep turning out his pieces as long as he can, and has no plans to stop spending plenty of time out in the shed out back, where his supplies are stacked and await his touch.