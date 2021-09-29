Ashville volleyball coach reaches 500 career wins

ASHVILLE — Ashville head volleyball coach Lindsay Sullivan recently celebrated her 500th career win.
Going into her 16th season and her first year coaching at Ashville, Sullivan reached the milestone victory during the Bulldogs' game against Chattooga at the Fort Payne Invitational.
Sullivan began teaching and coaching volleyball at Susan Moore High School in 2005, but she returned to her hometown of Boaz in 2008 where she was coach for 11 seasons.
Sullivan said that the time has gone by so fast, much less getting to her 500th win.
“I could not get here without my girls, their work and work ethic,” Sullivan said. “I’ve always had a few former players that have played at the collegiate level, and they’ve always been around to help out when they can and that’s so huge.”
She said while she was a collegiate basketball player, she grew up around volleyball from a young age as her father played in a co-ed league.
“I was always around (volleyball) and (my dad) was always working with me on setting, which was the only experience I had as a player,” she said.
Sullivan also said her main goal isn’t necessarily to win, but to teach her players skills they can carry with them later in life.
“I want these girls to learn life lessons and become better young women in whatever they decide to do after high school,” Sullivan said.
In her first year at Ashville, the head coach said she feels like she is right where she is supposed to be.
“This community and this school has made me feel so welcomed, so appreciated and it shows,” she said. “Everything happens for a reason, and I feel God put me here.”