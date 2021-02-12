Ashville schools placed on alert because of social media post

ASHVILLE — Ashville Schools were placed on alert Friday because of threatening posts on social media, according to a news release from the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department.
The release said that because of a threatening message on social media, school resource officers with the sheriff's department contained the area out of an abundance of caution.
St. Clair Superintendent Mike Howard said the schools never went into lockdown because of the incident, but instead were just at a heightened alert level.
“School has been in session all day, and everyone is safe,” Howard said.
The release said the St. Clair County Criminal Investigation Division and the St. Clair County Board of Education technology team has begun an investigation into these threats and their origins.