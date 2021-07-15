Ashville PD makes drug trafficking arrest, seizes three pounds of methamphetamine

ASHVILLE — The St. Clair County Drug Enforcement Unit assisted the Ashville Police Department in the arrest of Steven Parrish of Oneonta that resulted in the seizure of $13,000 and about three pounds of methamphetamine.
The DEU was called to assist in the case after Ashville Police Department Patrol made a traffic stop on Parrish. He was later charged with drug trafficking, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and attempting to elude law enforcement.
Parrish is being held at the county jail in Ashville on a $1.5 million bond.