Ashville man dies in highway crash

A two-vehicle crash at approximately 2:25 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, has claimed the life of an Ashville man.
Alex B. Hilyer, 40, was fatally injured when the 2021 Ford Escape he was driving collided head-on with a 2020 Toyota 4Runner driven by Robin L. Wise, 47, of Avon Park, Fla.
Hilyer was not using his seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Wise and the passenger of the Toyota, Kaitlyn D. Lovell, 24, of Morristown, Tenn., were both injured and transported to Gadsden Regional Medical Center for treatment.
The crash occurred on Alabama 176 near Dekalb County 325, two miles east of Collinsville, in Dekalb County.
Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.