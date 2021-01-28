Ashville Family Dollar, Dollar Tree announces grand opening celebration

Family Dollar, Dollar Tree Dual store in Ashville announced it will host its grand opening celebration Feb. 6.
The new store will include additional freezers and coolers along with a selection of food, beauty, essentials, household products and seasonal items.
“Family Dollar is proud to be a part of the Ashville community and we are excited to welcome existing and new customers to our new store,” Family Dollar spokesperson Jim Van Slyke said. “The store will provide even greater values and convenience to our shoppers.”
Family Dollar currently has about 8,000 stores in rural and urban settings across 46 states.
The Ashville location will employ six to 10 associates. Interested applicants can apply online at www.FamilyDollar.com/careers or by visiting the store location.
Family Dollar stores are open seven days a week and offer everyday items for the entire family in an easy-to-shop neighborhood location, according to Van Slyke.
The new store is located at U.S. Highway 231 in Ashville.