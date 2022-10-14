Ascension St. Vincent’s St. Clair picks up environmental award

PELL CITY — Ascension St. Vincent’s St. Clair has earned the Ascension Green Champion Award for the biggest reduction in municipal solid waste year over year in the organization’s Environmental Impact and Sustainability Program’s three-year goal.
Beginning in 2021, Ascension embarked on a goal to further sustain and improve the health of individuals and communities through achieving Net Zero Carbon Emissions and Zero Waste across all sites of care by 2040. Two ministry-wide fiscal year 23 goals set the stage for this work, to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 5 percent by fiscal year 23 and to reduce municipal solid waste sent to landfills by six percent by fiscal year 2023.
“These efforts are designed to result in measurable positive impacts on the environment,” said Steve Seely, area director of facilities management for MedExcel. “We have installed ORCA food waste digesters in our hospitals to ‘digest’ this waste, avoiding the landfills. We are also initiating a plan to convert much of our landscaping equipment to electrically powered vehicles and implements, having a meaningful impact on our carbon footprint.”
Seely added, “One program that was instituted by our Touchpoint partners was the ‘Waste Not’ program. This program was designed to reduce the amount of food put into the waste stream ending up in the landfill. Other recycling initiatives include cardboard, batteries, electrical lamps, electronics and scrap metal which has added to the success of landfill waste stream reduction.”
Added Lisa Nichols, administrator for Ascension St. Vincent’s St. Clair: “I'm very excited we received this award, recognizing the improvements we've made in waste reduction. But most importantly, I'm thankful for the positive impact these efforts will have for our community.”
Nichols said that Ascension's commitment to reducing environmental impact and achieving sustainability is rooted in the company’s mission, which calls upon being advocates for a compassionate and just society in actions and words.
“Through Catholic social teaching, we recognize the human dignity of all people and the common good as we work toward equitable access to resources to improve community health and the lives of individuals we serve,” she said.