As state lawmakers consider shutting down St. Clair prison, county commission expresses support

ASHVILLE — The St. Clair County Correctional Facility in Springville is listed for shutdown in a bill that state lawmakers are considering during a special session in Montgomery this week.
A commission is examining the potential shutdown of five of the state's 13 men's prisons. The St. Clair County prison was opened in 1983.
The other prisons on the list are Kilby Correctional Facility in Montgomery County, Elmore Correctional Facility in Elmore County, Staton Correctional Facility in Elmore County, and the Hamilton Aged and Infirmed Center in Marion County.
The St. Clair County Commission recently expressed its support in closing the St. Clair state prison in Springville and repurposing it for the benefit of county citizens.
The commission approved a resolution during a special called meeting Thursday to request the closure of the prison that has been in St. Clair for 40 years and have the 600 acres of land the prison sits upon returned to the county.
According to the resolution approved by the commission, the county believes there exists a better and higher purpose for the large piece of property, especially in relation to the ever growing population of the county.
While the commission has not said exactly what it wants to use the land for, the resolution states the possibility of using it for recreational purposes along with a trade school in order to better the county’s workforce.
It also stated the consistent need for additional space for the county’s public health and safety services such as the drug enforcement unit, the EMA and central dispatch.
County Attorney James Hill said during the meeting that the commission has already spoken with a state senator expressing need for the prison closure.
“I certainly recognize that the commission couldn’t be in a position right now to speak with certainty as to what the best uses for that property might be, but I believe that any of the aforementioned would serve the citizens of this county better than that prison serves the citizens of this county,” he said.
In other matters, the commission:
—Approved the rebidding of concrete pipe installation for the new county jail;
—And, tabled the approval to re-bid metal pipe installation for the same.