Argo council approves incentives for city employees

ARGO — During its regular meeting Monday, the Argo City Council approved the use of American Rescue Funds for city employee incentives who have worked through the COVID-19 pandemic.
The council unanimously voted to pass the proposal. Heads of city departments will receive $1,500 each while all other employees will get $1,000 a piece. The incentives will be paid for with American Rescue Funds.
Mayor Betty Bradley said the workers should receive the funds in the month of November.
“These guys have been here through this whole COVID ordeal,” Bradley said. “I think they deserve something because we have very few that were out for any reason, they came right on up to work and did what they had to do and I just wanted to show them that they’re appreciated.”
She added, “You know, you hear all this stuff about people being given money to stay home; these guys came in and they worked and I just want them to know they’re appreciated and I feel like your city is only as good as your employees.”
In other matters, the council:
—Approved the extension of 2021-22 budget though Oct. 11, 2021;
—Approved the Charter Franchise Agreement Ordinance;
—Approved the Argo Christmas Parade set for Dec. 11 at 10 a.m.;
—And, approved an excavator and dump trailer be purchased with American Rescue Funds.