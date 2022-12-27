Arc of St. Clair delivers holiday joy at party

The lights were strung overhead, the trees were twinkling, and the faces filled with cheer.
And at the decorated tables sat the special guests and their families, their teachers and their supporters.
It was the Arc of St. Clair County’s big Christmas gathering, a time for fellowship and fun and togetherness. That they were celebrating the season with some special friends they’d never met made the event even more special.
Two huge Christmas trees weren’t enough to contain the overflow of carefully wrapped and decorated gifts that awaited, the boxes and bags spilled out into the room like an avalanche of Christmas surprises.
It’s one of the ways The Arc of St. Clair County’s board is making a difference for their participants, the 2022 Christmas party was filled with all a holiday occasion should include.
The decorations inside the great party room at Celebrations in Pell City created a little Christmas Village just for them, with warmth and holiday touches all lit up for the occasion.
A full buffet offered a variety of food and desserts for the occasion, which the guests shared as the evening began.
Yet to come was a visit from Santa himself, and some music and dancing and then, at last, the sharing of the gifts.
These gifts were chosen for the Arc participants by teens from Moody High School, who take part in the school’s football and cheer programs. The youth adopted the group for Christmas, chose names from a decorated Angel Tree, did the shopping and gathering and supplied multiple gifts for each ARC participant, said Donna Hartley, an Arc volunteer.
“Oh, that moment, when I brought Santa into the room, the yells and squeals from the participants was priceless,” said Angie Warren, Arc junior board member.
“I had tears of joy and goose bumps. When I walked Santa around to meet each participant and he gave them a goodie bag is a moment I will never forget.”
Morgan Gulledge, secretary of the Arc board of directors called the event “a true honor and blessing to be able to spread Christmas cheer. You could feel the energy in the room when Santa made his grand entrance. The smiles around the room were absolutely contagious.”
Christmas party chair Michelle DeGeorge expressed her feelings for the grace that was shown by the students who provided the Angel Tree presents to the group of Arc participants.
“As a sister taking daily care of my big sister, It was a delight to see the awareness brought to light because these adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities cannot always represent themselves,” she said. “I felt like there was a whole room of people there to entertain and find their own way to communicate, dance and make our participants the center of attention. That warmed my heart.”
“What a night,” Hartley said. “We had delicious food, an awesome DJ, Blake Campbell, tons of presents courtesy of the Moody High School kiddos who sponsored our Angel Tree, dancing, fellowship and even Santa.”
Hartley said there were so many to thank for making such a memorable event for the Arc of St. Clair County.
“Thank you junior board and board members for making the event unforgettable,” she said. “And thank you to Celebrations in Pell City for providing our venue, Blake for keeping the music going all night, Santa for warming everyone's hearts, Hunter Jane Photography for taking all of the photos for special keepsakes, Ascension St. Vincent's Alabama Medical Group for sponsoring the event, the volunteers, the staff of The Arc and the families who came out to celebrate. It all made for a very Merry Christmas for our group.”