ARC accepts $25,000 donation, looks to get more community involvment

PELL CITY — The ARC of St. Clair County accepted a $25,000 donation to help with its daily operations but says it still needs more help.
Last Friday, members of the ARC’s Board of Directors and Executive Director Tara Herrod accepted the donation from the private trust of the late Max P. Clay Jr. The donation was delivered by Charley Tudisco of Pruitt, Tudisco and Richardson PC.
Board President Joyce Cunningham said the organization is very appreciative of the donation.
“I don’t even remember the last time we got that kind of donation,” she said.
Cunningham said the ARC has recently been trying to spread more awareness of its program as it has been hit hard during the pandemic. She said the ARC program works to provide residential care to adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities throughout St. Clair County along with a day program for people who live in the community.
“We’ve been in business for 49 years, this year,” Cunningham said. She added that there hasn't been a lot of awareness of the services they provide during this time.
She said the ARC provides essential services for adults with disabilities. Cunningham said the ARC provides services such as activities, nursing care, job training and more to participants as young as in their 20s and as old as in their 70s. She said care is especially needed for disabled people as they get older, as new challenges can often arise with age. Cunningham said that the ARC’s services are also used by some people who do not have family to help care for them.
She said the ARC primarily runs off state and federal funding but has recently struggled without community donations.
“It's really been stressful,” Cunningham said.
She said there haven't been any big COVID cases within the program, but funding has been an issue.
Cunningham said the ARC isn’t giving up, however. She said the organization is currently working on a corporate campaign and is trying to get more awareness in the community. The board president said it's important to be able to serve people that have relied on the ARC for decades.
“A lot of these people have been in our program for 20, 30 years or more.” she said.