AOD Federal Credit Union cuts the ribbon on Pell City branch

PELL CITY — The ribbon has been cut on Pell City’s AOD Federal Credit Union, a year after it opened in the midst of the pandemic.
AOD Board of Directors Chairwoman Delle Bean said the branch opened July 31, 2020, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. The ribbon cutting waited until Thursday.
Bean said the ground was broken on the project Nov. 15, 2019.
“It was cold, it was rainy and we had our groundbreaking that day,” she said. “Things changed ... then the wind was taken out of our sails by COVID-19 as far as celebrations go so that was postponed until today.”
Belle said the pandemic affected the branches ability to get some supplies and there was an obvious effort to keep employees safe from getting sick.
“Other than that COVID didn't really affect us, but it was just being aware that the disease was out there and we didn’t want to be part of the problem,” she said. “Let me say our builder pushed right through and did a great job and we were not far behind through the whole process.”
Belle said it feels great to be able to celebrate the opening of the branch and she looks forward to being part of the community.
“We are really excited about it,” she said. “We have a lot of good services and we want the community to know about it.”
Pell City Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Urainah Glidewell said the chamber is extremely excited to have AOD in Pell City. She said the credit union is already a capital campaign sponsor for the chamber.
“AOD is very active in the communities they are in so we are very glad to have them here,” Glidewell said.
Belle also officially named the building Larry J. Daugherty Pell City Branch of AOD Federal Credit Union after Pell City native and AOD board Vice Chairman Larry Daugherty.
Daugherty has served on AOD’s board of directors for 21 years and has previously served on the Chamber board.
Glidewell praised Daugherty for his enduring support of the community.
“Larry Daugherty is someone near a dear to our hearts,” she said. “People call him ‘Mr. Pell City’ because he is so outgoing and so involved in everything.”
Daugherty said he has been a proponent of having a branch in Pell City for many years.
“Four years ago, I started talking about ‘we need to come to Pell City,’” he said.
Daugherty said when AOD hired a consulting firm to help decide on a new location, he was vindicated as it also suggested a branch in Pell City or Moody.
“I said, ‘What have I been telling y’all?’” he recalled.
He said so far the branch has been very successful as well, further making the point. Daugherty said all in all he is very proud of the branch that now officially bears his name.