Annual Poker Run to return to Riverside this June

RIVERSIDE — The Riverside Beautification Organization has announced the return of its annual Poker Run fundraiser.
RBO President Julie Pounders said the 12th annual event will be June 19. She said the event helps fund the RBO’s activities each year. She said the RBO normally uses the Poker Run to fund all of its activities, which include landscaping at city building and the park, an annual soup supper, the annual city cleanup and even Santa’s arrival at the Riverside Landing.
“We do everything,” Pounders said.
Pounders said the event will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 19 with registration taking place June 18 from 4-7 p.m at the Riverside Landing. Pounders said registration will also be open on June 19. Registration costs $15 a person.
“You register your name and you get a packet,” Pounders said.
She said each packet contains a map of participating docks, some poker chips, and a playing card.
“The object of the poker run is to move from dock to dock between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.,” Pounders said. “At every dock you get a card.”
She said the point is to assemble a winning poker hand by collecting these cards at seven docks. Pounders said there is also an eighth “mystery dock” where participants can pay $5 to draw more cards. She said participants can also spend their poker chips on dock prizes at each dock.
“It's a lot of fun,” Pounders said.
She said there will be two $300 prizes for the best hand one for those with mystery dock cards and one for those without. Pounders said there will also be second and third place prizes.
There will also be a “split the pot” prize where people can buy into a raffle and possibly win half the pot.
Pounders said the Coosa Queen riverboat will also ferry those who do not have their own boat for $15. Those looking to take advantage of this service can call (205) 706- 2319 to make a reservation.
The event is the return of the Poker Run to Riverside as the event was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic
“This'll be the 12th one that we’ve had, we were unable to have it last year,” Pounders said.
She said that because of that, the RBO instead had to fund raise each month last year.