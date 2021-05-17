Annual Logan Martin Lakefest kicks off Friday

PELL CITY — The 10th annual Logan Martin Lakefest will kick off Friday at Pell City’s Lakeside Park.
The Logan Martin Charity Foundation’s annual festival and boat show will begin at 2 p.m. on Friday and run until 9 p.m. The festival will continue Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 9 p.m.
The event was canceled last year because of the pandemic, but foundation board member Eric Housh said the event is looking to come back even bigger this year.
“It's going great,” he said. “It's shaping up to be our biggest year yet.”
Housh said the event is already almost full of vendors and is ready to host a couple thousand people this weekend. He said this year will feature new vendors and food trucks this year.
Housh said this year’s 10-year anniversary was originally meant for last year, but plans were forced to change with the cancelation of last year’s event. He said in honor of the event's long run, this year’s Lakefest will feature T-shirts with a retro design, a special cocktail night for sponsors, a larger fireworks show and a special music line up.
“Across the board we have looked at the event with new eyes,” Housh said.
He said this year the organizers wanted to look how they can improve the event for everyone involved.
“What can we do to make it better for sponsors, better for our vendors, attendees and just our community overall,” he said.
Housh said the foundation wanted to look at all of the things that have always made Lakefest great and doubling down on those aspects. He said the show will also feature boats, kayaks and ATVs for sale on site with financing available. Housh said one of the event’s giveaways will be a Tracker Offroad 300 ATV this year along with several other giveaways for attendees.
Organizer Justin Hogeland has said previously the event is meant to promote Lake Logan Martin, Pell City and a lakeside lifestyle in general. He said the event also supports the community in a more direct way by donating the charity organizations and helping to improve Lakeside Park. Hogeland said last month that the foundation has donated nearly a quarter of a million dollars locally throughout all nine years Lakefest has taken place.