Alpine woman arrested for drug trafficking charges

An Alpine woman has been arrested for drug trafficking charges.
The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office has announced that after an extensive investigation by the St. Clair County Drug Enforcement Unit, Kathy Hansard, 54, of Alpine was arrested on charges of trafficking methamphetamine Tuesday.
Public Information Officer Juana Corbin said Hansard was arrested at the Calhoun County Jail on a warrant previously obtained by the DEU.
According to court records, Hansard is accused of selling about three ounces of methamphetamines to investigators in January. Records say the sale took place on Vaughn Lane in Pell City.
Jail records show that Hansard was booked into St. Clair County Jail in Ashville at 4:53 a.m. Tuesday. She remained in custody Friday on a $1,500,000 bond.
Hansard was previously convicted of leaving the scene of an accident with injury in 2013 in Talladega County. At the time, she was sentenced to 15 years in prison but has since been released. According to her plea agreement for that conviction she has five previous convictions in Talladega county and three in Georgia.
Records show Hansard is set to appear in court for a preliminary hearing July 22.
Drug trafficking is a class A felony in the state of Alabama and is punishable upon conviction by 10 to 99 years or life in prison.