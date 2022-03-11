Alphaholics take first place for the second time in the Great Grown Up Spelling Bee

PELL CITY — The 2022 return of the Great Grown Up Spelling Bee saw the triumph of its returning champions and a lot of money raised for the St. Clair County Literacy Council.
The Alphaholics, a team made up of Eric Housh, Blair Goodgame and Micheal Murphy, pulled off a repeat of their 2020 victory by correctly spelling “octonocular” and “inducement.”
The words came after both the Alphaholics and second-place team The State Farm Dailey Bee were repeatedly stumped by a series of foreign place names read out by Word Caller Walter Kennedy.
Housh said he and his team were happy to win and to be able to support the literacy council.
“It was awesome,” he said “We were nervous coming in and we made it through that brutal stretch there at the end. Thankfully for all the people in attendance the words got a lot easier so we could finally get one.”
Housh said the event is always fun because the different teams dress up and get into the spirit of it.
The Killer Bees, a team made up of Jennifer, Briar and August Poytress, actually won the best costume award during the competition for their bee themed attire. LMNO Bees won both the most original name and best cheering section awards.
Master of Ceremonies Jeff Thompson said the event ended up raising over $7,000 for the Literacy Council.
Coordinator Ron DeThomas said the spelling bee is the Literacy Council’s big fundraiser for the year. He said the organization is funded by United Way but the extra funds help the council reach more adults who need help learning to read.
“When we raise funds like this we can branch out a little better, do a little bit more than what we could have done without it” DeThomas said.
He said the event is also just a lot of fun for the participants and the community.
“These people take this spelling bee seriously,” he said. “I personally think the words this year were much harder than they have been in the past. There weren't some easy words up there tonight, these people know their stuff.”