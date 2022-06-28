 Skip to main content
ALEA identifies man killed in I-20 wreck Monday

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has identified a man killed during a multi-vehicle crash Monday. 

According to a news release, the wreck occurred at about 4:45 a.m. Monday and claimed the life of an Austell, Ga., man. The release said Jonathan L. Lowe, 32, was fatally injured when the 2006 Honda Accord he was driving struck a concrete median barrier and overturned. The Accord was then struck by a 2017 Lincoln MKX driven by Cynthia Chapple, 57, of Atlanta and a 2012 Freightliner commercial truck driven by Anthony Williams, 56, of Jackson, Miss.

The release said Lowe was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene. 

The crash occurred on Interstate 20 near the 147 mile marker, about three miles southeast of Moody, in St. Clair County. The crash caused the  two left lanes of  Interstate 20 eastbound to be blocked for some time Monday morning.

Nothing further is available as troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

Taylor Mitchell is a Daily Home reporter covering Pell City.

