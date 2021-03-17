ALEA announces office closures due to possible severe weather

PELL CITY — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has announced that several offices are closing early Wednesday due to inclement weather including the Drivers License Offices in Pell City and Talladega.
According to a news release, the offices are two of 10 that closed at noon earlier today because of forecasted severe weather. The release also said the Pell City office will delay opening until 10 a.m. Thursday.
The release said the following ALEA Driver License Offices also closed earlier today because of inclement weather:
—Jasper Office located in the Walker County Courthouse
—Scottsboro Office located in the Jackson County Courthouse
—Bessemer Office located in the Jefferson County Courthouse
—Selma Office located in the Dallas County Courthouse
—Hayneville Office in Lowndes County
—Butler Office located in the Choctaw County Courthouse (Closing at 12:30 p.m.)
—Redstone Arsenal Office in Madison County
—Carrollton Office located in the Pickens County Courthouse
ALEA said it will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.