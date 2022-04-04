ALEA announces investigation into remains of Florida woman found in Springville

The State Bureau of investigations has announced it is investigating the disappearance of a missing Florida woman after her remains were found in Springville on Saturday.
In a news release, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the SBI obtained and executed a search warrant at a Springville residence at the request of the Santa Rosa Sheriff’s Office.
According to St. Clair County Coroner Dennis Russell, Cassie Carli, who was reported missing from Navarre Beach, was discovered in a shallow grave inside a barn on that property off Highway 11. The ALEA said the a residence that had been occupied by Marcus Spanevelo, Carli’s ex-boyfriend who was arrested In Tennessee last week. He is charged with tampering with evidence in connection with the investigation into Carli’s disappearance according to reports from WFLA in Florida.
Russell said that the cause of death has not yet been determined. The body has been sent to the Alabama Department of Forensics in Huntsville for autopsy, results are expected early this week.
Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson said the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office and Springville Police Department were assisting in the search. The body was eventually identified by a tattoo.
The sheriff said Spanvelo met with Carli for the custody exchange of their 4-year-old daughter.
ALEA said nothing further is available as the investigation is ongoing. Once complete, findings will be turned over to the St. Clair District Attorney’s Office.