ALDOT holds public comment meeting on highway 34 roundabout proposal

PELL CITY — Residents got a chance to discuss a proposed roundabout in Pell City at an Alabama Department of Transportation meeting this week.
The plan would see the three-way stop on Highway 34 near the Pell City Civic Center turn into a roundabout to help with traffic flow issues at the intersection. The meeting allowed residents to discuss the proposal with representatives from ALDOT. A packet given to attendees also included a form to leave comments for ALDOT to consider as it continues to develop the plans for the project.
Blake Miler, an engineer with ALDOT who attended the meeting, said the proposal was centered on safety and improving traffic flow.
“You’ve got a movement right now where you’ve got a four-legged intersection and State Route 34 runs into the intersection and then also runs north and the movement coming south does not stop and it creates an issue,” he said. “It's really about safety and moving traffic through in a safe manner.”
Miller said the project would end up affecting much of the area around the civic center. He said the issue at hand is the need to slow traffic going into the roundabout so people can navigate it easily.
This means the roundabout would also involve nearby Hardwick Road. Several of ALDOT’s representatives said they heard concerns from residents about Hardwick in particular during the meeting. They said several residents had asked about the possibility of making the road right turn only in order to avoid traffic congestion.
The tenor of the meeting, which saw most of its attendance early on in its three-hour time frame, was mostly positive. Local businessman Jeff Jones said he was satisfied with the plan but there are other issues in the city that need addressing.
“It's a good first step,” he said.
Glen Turton and his wife, who live down the road from the intersection, both said they loved the project while another resident gave a similar sentiment. Several residents expressed concern because of the general inexperience most Alabamians have with roundabouts. Miller said the proposal is similar to the ones in Ashville and Cleveland, which have largely been successful in ALDOT’s view. He said while roundabouts are not a fit all solution, one would work on Highway 34.
“Roundabouts don't work well everywhere,” Miller said, “but this is a good application.”
Local resident Bob Osborn expressed doubt about the roundabout and came to the meeting armed with his own plan which he has been working on for five years. He said his plan, which would extend Mays Drive as a four-lane road across Hardwick Road to connect to Highway 34, would ease traffic concerns and allow the area to grow.
“We are trying to make our community not only safer but we want to grow it,” Osborn said.
He said the project he was proposing would cost about twice as much as the roundabout proposal, however, as it would require the acquisition of property in the area.
City Manager Brian Muenger said the city in general supports the roundabout proposal, which is similar to proposals made in a city council sponsored access study for Lakeside Park.
“The city has acknowledged for years that there needs to be improvements to this intersection,” he said, “and not just because it's directly adjacent to the civic center but just because of the value of traffic that it has and the amount of developable land that is in proximity to this area that will, in the future, increase the strain on this intersection.”
Muenger said the proposal is an opportunity to avoid future issues, but said it is still preliminary at this time. Still he said it's a step in the right direction.
“I do feel very good about the fact that ALDOT understands the need to improve this intersection and that we are going to see something positive,” he said.
ALDOT is accepting public comment on the project until July 30. For those who did not attend the meeting information on how to submit a comment can be found at www.dot.state.al.us/news/opmSTPAAHSIP0034502.html.