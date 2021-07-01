Alabama State Troopers warn boaters and drivers to stay safe Independence Day weekend

RIVERSIDE — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is reminding drivers and boaters to stay safe this Independence Day weekend.
During a small media event in Riverside Thursday, Alabama State Troopers discussed important factors people should keep in mind during the holiday.
Trooper Cody Brown, with the Alabama Marine Patrol, said boaters should take care this weekend, especially if they are planning to take their vessel to a fireworks show like the ones offered in Lincoln on July 2 and Pell City on July 4.
“If you are not used to operating at night, be careful,” Brown said. “Make sure all your lights are working.”
He said boaters should also have a backup plan in case those navigation lights malfunction. Brown said it is often good to keep a set of extra lights on board the vessel at all times. His other advice is for operators to make sure they keep a clear look out at all times. Brown said boating traffic this weekend is expected to be higher than normal, so it is important for operators to always be aware of their surroundings.
“If you are not familiar with driving at this time make sure to be careful,” he said “Don’t go above your element, so to speak, and your capabilities.”
Brown said that lakeside fireworks shows usually have a fallout zone enforced by local fire and rescue. He said boaters should be aware of these zones and be prepared to follow directions if need be. Brown also stressed that having proper lighting will make these situations easier for everyone involved.
He said it’s also important to follow all the “rules of the road.”
Brown also said it is also important to have a sober designated driver while you are enjoying the holiday festivities.
Brown said the ALEA is also participating in Operation Dry Water, a national initiative meant to increase awareness and enforcement of boating under the influence laws.
Senior Trooper Reginald King, with the Alabama Highway Patrol, also warned drivers on Alabama’s highways to be careful this weekend.
“We always anticipate a higher than normal volume of traffic around any holiday, especially around the Fourth,” King said.
He said motorists should have a plan for travel, including having a designated driver, pre-planning any trip, and making sure the vehicle has had proper maintenance.
King said drivers should focus on safety by focusing on defensive driving, keeping focused on driving, not speeding, keeping proper reaction distance between cars and being properly buckled in.
“Safety is paramount in all that we do,” he said. “When you take to the roadways, have safety in mind.”