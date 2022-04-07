Alabama State Troopers arrest Dekalb County man in Pell City in connection with manslaughter charges

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has arrested a man in Pell City in connection with a Dekalb County hit and run involving a juvenile.
In a news release, ALEA said at about 5:40 a.m. Wednesday troopers with the Highway Patrol Division arrested Tyler Blaise Wilbanks, 22, of Sylvania. Wilbanks was arrested in Pell City and charged with manslaughter and a felony leaving the scene of an accident. Wilbanks was the driver of a 2016 Chevy Equinox that fatally injured a juvenile that occurred at 10:20 p.m. Saturday in Dekalb County.
The release said the Dekalb County District Attorney’s Office, Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office, St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, Rainsville Police Department, Albertville Police Department, Fort Payne Police Department, Geraldine Police Department and The Center for Applied Forensics assisted in the arrest.
Nothing further is available as Troopers with ALEA Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.