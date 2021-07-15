Alabama' s back to school sales tax holiday is this weekend

Several local counties and municipalities will be participating in Alabama’s Back to School sales tax holiday which begins this weekend.
The annual tax exempt weekend allows shoppers to save money on clothes, school supplies and certain electronics, as students prepare to return to school in August.
The Alabama Retail Association said shoppers can expect savings on clothing priced at $100 or less per article; school supplies valued at $50 or less per item; books that cost $30 or less per book and Tablets, laptops, computers and printers with a selling price of $750 or less.
Association President Rick Brown said the shoppers this year will not only be preparing for the return to school but also help the state as it continues to recover from the economic effects of the pandemic.
“This year’s sales tax holiday will provide momentum for Alabama’s continued economic recovery,” he said. “Saving money for consumers while stimulating sales for stores is what this weekend is all about.”
Both Talladega and St. Clair County will be participating in the tax free weekend, though St. Clair County will continue to charge taxes levied for educational purposes.
Participating municipalities in each county include: Talladega, Lincoln, Sylacauga, Childersburge, Oak Grove, Munford, Pell City, Ashville, Argo, Springville, Odenvile, Springville and Leeds.
The holiday will extend from 12:01 a.m. on Friday to midnight Sunday.