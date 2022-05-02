Alabama Legislature members present donation to Big Oak Ranch

SPRINGVILLE — Members of the Alabama House of Representatives made their way to the Girls Ranch at Big Oak Ranch in Springville on Wednesday to present a total donation of nearly $16,000 to the organization.
Almost $8,000 was raised through a charity softball game played last month between the Alabama House of Representatives and the Alabama State Senate. Another donation of nearly $8,000 was raised through personal contributions by Alabama House representatives.
Big Oak Ranch serves as a home for abused and neglected children from all across the United States, and the organization is expanding and moving toward further growth to provide even more resources for these children in various states.
The presentation ceremony last week began with Big Oak Ranch President and CEO, Brodie Croyle, explaining what the nonprofit organization does for these children and sharing goals for future expansion projects.
According to Croyle, between the Girls Ranch and the Boys Ranch, there are 24 homes with dedicated houseparents. Construction is currently underway for two more homes at Girls Ranch, and in June another one is set for construction to make room for even more children.
“Over the next decade we’ll grow from currently 24 homes to 40 homes,” Croyle said.
Though the Big Oak Ranch team plans to stop their expansion at the Springville locations once the number of homes grows to 40, Croyle and the rest of the team plan to reach further than Alabama.
“We’re not stopping, we’re just going to go from building homes to building ranches,” Croyle said.
Following Croyle’s talk of expansion plans and projects, Alabama House of Representatives members Parker Moore, Jaime Kiel, Scott Stadthagen, Craig Lipscomb, and Terri Collins presented Croyle with Alabama House Resolution 273, which commends Big Oak Ranch for the tremendous service it provides to the state, and to the 170 children it cares for.
“You’re making a difference and that’s what it’s all about,” Stadthagen said, following the resolution presentation.
After the presentation, the attending House members presented personal donations made on behalf of the Alabama House of Representatives, totaling almost $8,000.
This donation is in addition to the Montgomery Biscuits’ “Battle of Goat Hill” charity softball game that raised nearly $8,000 in ticket sales, all of which was given to Big Oak Ranch to help further their mission of providing for abused and neglected children across the country.
Donations to the nonprofit can be made by visiting its website: bigoak.org.