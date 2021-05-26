Alabama Law Enforcement Agency remind residents to stay safe over Memorial Day Weekend

RIVERSIDE — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is reminding residents to drive safely both on land and Lake Logan Martin this Memorial Day weekend.
During a small press event in Riverside members of the Alabama Highway and Marine patrols said residents should take special care this weekend as traffic both on the lake and highways ramps up over of the holiday.
Marine Patrol Trooper Carter Allen said 107 crashes and 14 fatalities happened on Alabama waterways during 2020, a decrease from 2019. He said Marine Patrol is now trying to continue that trend. He said boaters and drivers alike can expect to see an increased presence of Alabama State Troopers over the weekend to help with increased traffic. He said that residents should simply be aware of what they need to do to stay safe.
Allen said first off troopers want to remind boaters to be courteous of other boaters and remember the rules of the water.
“Remember that two approaching vessels steer right and when vessels approach at a 90 degree angle the vessel to the right has the right of way,” he said.
Allen said it is also imperative that boaters pay proper attention while operating a boat. He said that “rules of the road” violations, which are often consequences of a lack of attention, are one of the largest contributors to accidents on waterways throughout the State of Alabama
“We are encouraging operators of vessels to maintain a proper lookout,” he said. “A majority of the crashes that occur on Alabama waterways are because of operators failing to maintain a proper lookout.”
Allen also urged residents to remember to use personal floatation devices. He said that all children under the age of eight and operators of water vehicles are required by law to wear a U.S Coast Guard approved flotation device, but they are also highly useful for all passengers. Allen said even someone who is a strong swimmer should wear a PFD, as they are key in the case of an accident.
“Many of the fatalities that we had in 2020 could have been prevented by persons wearing personal floatation devices,” Allen said. “You get fatigued out there on the water and people that are ordinarily good swimmers can catch a cramp and a PFD, that will save you.”
He said fine for a child without a floatation device are around $400 depending on the county.
Allen said residents should also be sure to avoid operating a boat while impaired. Troopers said that because of environmental factors such as heat and the sway of the boat it can be easier for someone on a boat to become imparied. Allen said while sometimes people think impaired driving is less serious on the water it can have severe consequences.
Highway Patrol Public Information Office Justin O’Neal said he knows people want to have a good holiday weekend but they need to remember to be careful.
“The main thing is everybody wants to go out on Saturday and Sunday and have a good time,” he said, ”but don’t drink and get out here on this highway or on the waterway.”