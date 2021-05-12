Alabama Department of Corrections announces COVID-positive inmate at St. Clair has died

SPRINGVILLE — The Alabama Department of Corrections has announced an inmate at the St. Clair Correctional Facility in Springville has died while positive for COVID-19.
In a news release, the ADOC said Marcel Thomas died May 6. He was a 41-year-old inmate who was serving a 12-year sentence for distribution of controlled substances out of Tuscaloosa County at St. Clair Correctional.
The release said Smith, who suffered from multiple pre-existing conditions, received a postmortem COVID-19 swab test at a local hospital, which returned a positive result.
The ADOC has confirmed that one additional inmate at St. Clair has tested positive for COVID-19 as of May 7.
The release said all existing quarantine protocols held in-place or newly implemented as recommended by the ADOC’s contracted State Medical Director are being maintained.
The ADOC said 1,648 total cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed among our inmate population since the beginning of the pandemic , seven of which remain active.
Thomas and the other positive case mentioned in the release are the first positive cases the ADOC has reported at St. Clair since March.