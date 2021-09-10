Alabama Career Center announces Pell City job fair

PELL CITY — The Alabama Career Center System is partnering with the Pell City Chamber of Commerce and the St. Clair County Economic Development Council to host the Pell City Job Fair.
According to a news release, the event will be Sept. 22 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The fair will be at the Pell City Municipal Complex located at 1000 Bruce Etheredge Parkway in Pell City. The release said the event is free and open to the public.
The release said employers who will be attending the event include AIS Fabricated Fittings LLC, Always There-Pell City, Ascension Complete, Blacktop Asphalt Construction, Chick-fil-A, Drummond Company, Food Outlet, Fresh Value, Harris Rebar, Home Depot, Kronospan, Lakeside Boathouse, Milo's Hamburgers, Pell City Career Center, Personnel Staffing, Regional Paramedics, Staffmark, Tecta America, TempForce, Trinity Industries and Wal-Mart
The release said there are opportunities available for employees at all levels from first-time job seekers to seasoned professionals.
The Alabama Career Center System is part of the Employment Services Division of the Alabama Department of Labor. For more information about the Job Fair, contact the Pell City Career Center at 205.338.5440 or PellCity@alcc.alabama.gov.