After road vacations, St. Clair Sheriff said construction on new jail could begin in June

PELL CITY — With the Pell City Council approving the vacations of portions of two streets downtown, St. Clair Sheriff Billy Murray said residents can expect to see construction for the new St. Clair County Jail begin in June.
This Monday the Pell City Council approved the vacation of 18th Street North and 1st Avenue North as well as designating part of 18th Street North as one way. City Manager Brian Muenger said these approvals conclude the business the city has on the jail due to it being a county project.
Murray said with the approval of these matters by the city, final planning for the new jail is currently taking place. He said the facilities will go through several phases during construction, but bids should begin sometime in the near future.
The first phase will be setting up a property parking lot and what the sheriff called a construction pad for the project. Demolition for buildings previously on the site purchased by the St. Clair County Commission have already been demolished.
“I expect you will start seeing construction in mid June,” Murray said, adding that he believes the project will have a total construction time of 18 to 20 months.
While the new jail was opposed by some citizens due to its placement in downtown Pell City, Murray said a county jail has operated in basically the same area for several decades. In fact, he said, the age of the older facility is one large factor for the building of a new jail.
The sheriff said there are numerous regulations that he is required to follow in admistating the jail, but the former Pell City jail’s age made keeping up to those regulations and standards difficult. He said the fact the facility had already been renovated multiple times also complicated any possibility of remodeling and it was simply time for a new jail.
“The day is here so lets do it and we are all on board to do it correctly,” Murray said.
Since the old Pell City jail was brought out of operations in July of 2020, the sheriff said the county has housed inmates in the Ashville jail. At the same time the county commission has approved several contracts to house additional prisoners in neighboring counties.
Murray said this arrangement has not just been logistically difficult, but also financially.
The Sheriff did not give exact numbers on the difference in transportation costs, but stated “It’s considerable.” He added that he would present exact figures to the county commission when they discuss the department’s annual budget.
Murray said the location of the jail was up to the county commission, but did address security concerns some residents had when addressing the Pell City Council last month.
“This jail is going to be built to the utmost of security standards.” he said. “This facility will be safe.”