ADOC has not released cause of death for inmate at St. Clair Correctional Facility

A cause of death for Jason Wade Means, 42, found unresponsive in his dorm at St. Clair Correctional Facility on Oct. 22, has not been released by the Alabama Department of Corrections.
Means was serving a 15-year sentence for escape out of Limestone County, ADOC officials said in a statement released Thursday.
All inmate deaths at jails or prisons within St. Clair County are cases under the jurisdiction of St. Clair County Coroner Dennis Russell, who stated Means’ body was transported to the University of Alabama at Birmingham for autopsy.
This is the case for inmates who are not believed to be victims of a homicide or causes other than a natural death, or die within the facility’s infirmary, Russell said.
In the ALDOC release, officials also stated that Means “was rushed to the healthcare unit where the medical staff attempted life-saving measures. Unfortunately, these measures were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced deceased.”
The ADOC Law Enforcement Services Division is investigating the death.
St. Clair Correctional Facility is a maximum security prison.
From October 2021 to August 2022, the first 10 months of the 2022 fiscal year, 28 people died in St. Clair Correctional Facility. Donaldson Correctional Facility saw 36 deaths during the same time period.