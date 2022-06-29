Administrators inspect progress at Duran Junior High, look to next school year

PELL CITY — Duran North Junior High School sits in a state of transition, an addition is being built to double the size of the building and the school building students left for the summer has been gutted for renovations, but administrators are focused on butterfly that's going to come out of the cocoon.
“It's gonna be a brand new school,” Superintendent James Martin said while walking through the building Wednesday.
Martin took the tour of what will, starting next year, be called simply Duran Junior High School along with Principal Cory O’Neal and Facilities Director Gary Mozingo.
Mozingo explained at the beginning of the tour that the renovations of the older section of the building have reached a point where workers are ready to start putting in new ceiling tiles and flooring in some places.
“As of now we’ve got done with all the tearing out,” he told Martin and O’Neal. “Now it's the putting back.”
While “the putting back” still remains, the building has already gotten several upgrades. The gym has been extended to a regulation size, the lunchroom has been added on to and bathrooms added.
Martin said, having been a middle school principal himself, he liked the idea of having bathrooms right off from the cafeteria.
One big change is the removal of the windows that took up most of the back half of the building, a change Mozingo joked would be good for the electric bill.
The site itself was a hive of activity with workers working on renovations in the old section and crews appearing to be reinforcing walls on the second floor of the new addition. Part of the new building already has a roof on it but this main corridor was still open to the sky Wednesday.
The front entrance to the school still stood next to the gym, with the front doors separating it from the new addition directly in front of it. Mozingo said the doors will be removed to make way for a long open corridor from the new front entrance. In the new addition this corridor has balconies from the second floor hanging over it and branches off to hallways with eight spacious classrooms each. The stone outline of an elevator shaft sits near the new front entrance, waiting for an elevator to occupy it instead of the water that had pooled from recent rain.
Martin said the new front entrance will feature one set of doors and then a foray with a window into the front office before another set of doors. He said the design is to help with security as anyone entering the school will have to get permission from the front office before they are admitted through the second set of doors.
After looking through the building, despite there still being ways to go, O’Neal and Martin both seemed enthusiastic about the progress.
“I am hyped,” Martin said. “I’m hyped for our kids, I’m hyped for our teachers, I’m hyped for our administration at the school and I am hyped for our community because this is going to be something special for them.”
O’Neal said it looked like the building is on track with the system's plans for it next school year.
“The way they are going it looks like we are on track,” he said. “Everything Is still on track with the timeline.”
Martin said the plan is for eighth grade students to return to the old proportion of the building in August, with seventh grade students and teachers continuing to use Duran South for the first semester. Both grades will begin using the school in the second semester, after winter break.
“What we are doing is right after Christmas we are doing a week of virtual,” he said. “The main reason we are doing that is Dr. O’Neal wants to bring in the kids in small groups that are in the seventh grade.”
O’Neal said that will be to handle orientation matters, like any needed changes of schedules and new locker assignments.
“Actually, if you think about it, it will look like a second reopening of school in January.” he said.
Martin said he hopes the transition is as seamless as possible, but said he hoped the students would be excited as they would functionally be getting a new school for Christmas.