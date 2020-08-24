Accident on I-20 East backs up traffic most of Monday morning (with photos)

LINCOLN -- An early-morning accident left traffic on Interstate 20 backed up until midday Monday.
Capt. Joshua Vincent with the Lincoln Fire Department said firefighters received a call at 3:30 a.m. about an accident on the eastbound lane of I-20 near the Talladega County line.
Vincent said firecrews arrived on the scene to find a tractor trailer with tandem trailers had gone over the guardrail and flipped. Vincent said two individuals were trapped in the cab of the truck.
“Our crews were able to quickly extricate the occupants, who were uninjured,” he said.
After the occupants of the truck were safely removed, the truck was removed by heavy duty tow trucks, Vincent said.
Vincent said traffic on the eastbound lanes of I-20 was fully open by noon Monday.
The Alabama Highway Patrol is investigating the accident. Attempts to reach the AHP for comment were unsuccessful.