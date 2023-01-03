A visit to Pell City Animal Control

It’s become part of their lives for David and Mary Ann Cartee — just one of the things they’ve chosen to do in the community they call home.
They’ve been animal lovers together for many years, and they’ve lived in the Cropwell area of Pell City for about 30 years.
And every few months, the Cartees go shopping, load up their SUV with food and often, some special treats, and head to the Animal Control facility off Airport Road.
“This is one of the charities we’ve chosen to help with,” said Cartee, who along with Mary Ann pulled the bags of food from their vehicle while their 10-year-old Shih Tzu named Buddy watched from his seat inside.
The Cartees hope their efforts help in caring for the animals taken in at the facility, and most of all, that the cats and dogs who benefit from their gifts find their places with pet lovers who’ll take over their care for the long term.
It was early on a Saturday morning when the Farmer family from Ashville came through the doors of Animal Control, as they’d been looking on the facility’s Facebook page for a kitten or cat to join their household.
Their young son Cooper had his eyes set on a fluffy little youngster about eight weeks old, but this fellow was already on his way to a brand new home.
No problem for Cooper, though, or his parents, who were only too happy to see another animal on its way to a loving family.
It wasn’t long before Cooper and his parents found kitty number two, a little armload of snuggles for the boy to grow up with, and one parents felt happy with as well.
“We thought we’d be here early enough, but, that’s OK,” said Farmer. “We’re happy to have another, they’ll both be in homes now.”
Ongoing peeks at the facility’s Facebook page can show who’s ready for a home, as can personal visits to the facility just off Airport Road in Pell City.
The staff welcomes those seeking pets, along with those who bring donations after 10 a.m. daily, except for Sundays and Wednesdays, and paperwork can easily be filled out and approved by the staff with a short waiting period.
Some potential pets have been sponsored by others to supply the $125 adoption fee for dogs and puppies and the $90 fee for cats and kittens, which can help make adoptions possible for others, said Whitney Smith, interim director for the facility.
The fees do cover a first round of shots for the animals, along with an already done spay or neuter or a certificate for the surgery is the animal is still too young for the procedures.
This is a very important part of the facility’s operations, to ensure that the adoptions help lower the number of strays and unwanted litters in the county. The facility’s staff works to follow up with adopted pets to make sure these procedures are done, Smith said.
It’s a critical element of the facility’s efforts to educate and facilitate the spay and neuter procedures, said Pell City police Chief Clay Morris.
The Animal Control facility comes under the police department’s responsibilities in Pell City, and Morris said the numbers of litters brought into the facility speak for themselves.
Some may not understand how quickly cats and dogs can reproduce, and that most can have several litters each year, he said.
This just adds to the sadness of finding abandoned animals throughout the facility’s service areas, and the needless spread of disease, suffering and load for trying to provide services.
“We do hope people will understand and follow these requirements we set out for everyone’s best interests, the animals and for our communities,” Morris said.
There are certain times of the year when the numbers for animals housed at the facility naturally go up, Smith said, when puppy and kitten season sets in during the early spring and throughout the summer especially.
Right now, the count of animals being housed is at approximately 130, but these numbers can explode at times.
When animal lovers wish to help support the facility, but unable to adopt at certain times, Smith said there are helpful and many faithful supporters who will shop for facility needs and deliver them personally, but also, some who will place online orders of supplies to be delivered directly.
“This is a wonderful way to help out,” she said.
Donations of supplies can of course include animal food for both cats and dogs, puppies and kittens, along with other daily needs such as cleaning supplies, beds and blankets, toys and treats and any other pet related needs.
The facility can always use help with the chores that must be done, from cleaning and feeding to walking and exercising the animals and other hands on tasks to help strays learn to socialize and be handled on leash.
When an animal is chosen as a pet by a visitor to the facility, staff members often break out into big smiles and there’s even clapping and shouts of happiness for the happy outcomes.
Pell City Animal Control is open for visits and adoptions from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, and Saturdays, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Their address is 1071 Airport Road in Pell City and the telephone number is 205-814-1567. The website may be viewed at www.pellcityac.com.
In addition for providing services for Pell City, Animal Control contracts with St. Clair County, Lincoln, Odenville, Springville, Riverside, Ragland, Moody and Margaret.
During fiscal year 2020, the facility received 3,493 animals; in 2021, 3,229 animals; and in 2022, 3,112.