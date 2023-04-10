A mother’s legacy: A daughter who wants to share gospel, fellowship

She says her drive to reach out comes directly through her from one person, her mother.
Mary Faye (Williams) Bivens was well known to many in and around Pell City, having guided people through paperwork procedures for decades at the St. Clair County Circuit Clerk’s office. She also loved getting out and about and seeing the many friends she’d made through the years.
Facing cancer in her later years, Bivens was a willing advocate for helping others with the disease, and her words and hands reached out to many to make their days better and brighter.
Today, Bivens’ daughter, Teresa Carden, has many things to remember about her mother, memories of a woman who planted a deep message in her heart that speaks loudly.
“Mom has such great joy,” Carden said. “And it was because of God. That’s the legacy she left behind.”
Since her mother died in 2018, Carden said, she’s felt much of the drive her mother showed through her years of reaching out to people who were hurting. She says she’s especially concerned with the many families and individuals having mental health needs, along with those who are chronically ill and those serving as caregivers in stressful situations every day.
For Carden, it comes down to the sharing and fellowship that demonstrates caring for people facing the troubles life can bring, and gathering with each other to find the comforts and possibilities that sharing and togetherness offer.
She’s formed the group she named Positive Lights, Positive Life, and there’s a big occasion planned April 16 centered around The Chapel in the Pines at Pell City’s Lakeside Park.
The adjacent pavilion and grounds will also be part of the location for the day’s activities, which will begin at 1 p.m. and continue through 4 p.m.
Carden has named it the St. Clair Community Homecoming, and it’s a day for inspiration and reflection, along with fun and children’s events and a lot of great gospel music delivered by a gathering of some of the best local talent.
There’s a dinner on the grounds planned, with a number of local restaurant owners and individuals providing the fare, which includes barbecue and burgers, plenty of sides and cold water for all guests.
The gathering will begin at the outdoor chapel with a prayer, and the musical performances start with the First Baptist Church of the South Choir, followed by The Cake Walk Band and Mt. Zion Baptist Church’s Musical Barber and bluegrass gospel.
Testimony and song will also come from June Boggs, and Al Guido performs before Bro. Jackie Connell from Eden Westside Baptist Church gives an invitation and prayer.
Vocalist Julie Funderburg follows and Renee Lily from Pell City’s Community Garden project will speak to the group.
Ben Spradley is next in the performing lineup, followed by Terry Fellows representing veterans.
Next is the trio of Carden, Ed Jones and Charlie Giambrone, and Carson Bruce will perform and introduce Shep Merritt.
During the afternoon, Eden Westside Recreation Director will lead games in the park fields and Tracy Whitten from New Hope with Elizabeth Thomaston from Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church will assist youngsters in creating inspirational scripture cards for a competition planned for the day.
Carden said she hopes the gathering provides a connection for support for others and serves as an uplifting day for those who attend, with people finding the joy of spirit and sharing that her mother and others have had in life.
“We’ve wanted to have an occasion like this for a while now,” she said. “And now we have it planned.”
For anyone who would like to know more about the organization Positive Lights, Positive Lives, you may contact Carden at 205-405-0603.