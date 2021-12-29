A look back at stories that shaped 2021

2021 has been a year of stories, some transformational, some scary and some touching, but all of them meaningful.
As this year comes to its end this week, the Daily Home wanted to take time to look at some of the local stories that made up this rollercoaster of a year.
St. Clair County Tax Referendums
First off is a story that may end up being transformational for Pell City and Moody Schools in the coming schools.
Earlier this year, the two cities voted to approve ad valorem tax increase in their school attendance zones. Pell City voters approved a five mil increase while a 15 mil increase passed in Moody. Both referendums were close with Pell City passing by 21 votes and Moody passing by only eight votes, but were the only referendums that passed in all of St. Clair County.
The fact that the schools got to have such a vote at all was a story in itself. The schools only got the option to change ad valorem property taxes by school zone instead countywide after an amendment to the Alabama Constitution allowing that option passed in November of 2020 by a slim margin of 542 votes.
Yet while the schools could then call for tax referendums, they still had to pass them. This launched a year’s worth of promotion from both Pell City and St. Clair County Schools along with actions to approve school zones and set elections.
Both boards drew up plans for what they would use these extra funds for. Pell City created a plan to have improvements to every school along with full-time art and music instruction for the system’s elementary schools. Specifically the plan is to build storm shelters at Eden Elementary School and Coosa Valley Elementary School, a complete renovation of Pell City High School along with a new cafeteria and band hall, a new multi-purpose building to Duran North Junior High School and various improvements and upgrades to the system’s sports facilities. Superintendent Dr. James Martin said in one of the systems meetings before the referendum that he hopes to have the first stage of the projects started no more than 12 months after the referendum.
As for Moody, the plan is to build a new high school which includes a performing arts center and dedicated STEM and science labs. The plan will also have Moody Junior High School move into the old high school to get more space. It will also receive additions like a playground for special needs students, outdoor classrooms and a STEM lab. The elementary school will also see renovations including a new entrance. There are also plans for a new turf football field.
Coosa Valley Broadband
One story that's developed this year is Coosa Valley Electric Cooperatives launch of a new broadband internet provider called Coosa Valley Technologies.
While the internet service is not set to connect customers until January, the company itself was launched at an event in March.
Coosa Valley General Manager Leland Fuller said at that event that the cooperative was originally founded to bring electricity to rural communities that were left behind during the original construction of Alabama’s power grid in the 1930s. He said those same communities are now being left behind with high speed internet, leading Coosa Valley to fill that need.
Coosa Valley’s Manager of Marketing and Member Services Jon Cullimore has explained that the system is a fully fiber based system that will allow for greater speed than other services currently offered in northern Talladega County.
At its launch event, Coosa Valley unveiled pricing beginning with a plan for 300 megabits per second, priced at $59.99 a month, all the way up to one gigabit per second (equivalent to 1,000 Mbps), priced at $99.99 a month. It will also have a plan for 500 mbps that will cost $79.99 a month. Cullimore said CVT will also be able to provide 10 GGBS for commercial clients.
The story has had some ups and downs, however. While CVEC had originally planned to begin connections to customers in September, delays in getting equipment led to delaying the start date to January.
Cullimore said in September that the plan is to begin connections in central Lincoln in January. From there connections will slowly be moved out to the rest of the city and eventually all of CVEC’s service area. While a service map provided by Coosa Valley shows some areas may not get access to the service till 2023, Cullimore has said multiple times that the company plans to move from one phase to another as quickly as possible.
“The faster we can get people connectioned, the more people we can get connected,” Cullimore said, adding that doing so will also help the company get much needed revenue in the door after spending to get everything set up.
The Iervolino Trial
One story that met its resolution this year was the capital murder trial of Micheal Iervolino for the deadly shooting of Nicholas Sloan Harmon, son of St. Clair District Attorney Lyle Harmon.
Iervolino was sentenced to death Nov. 30 after being convicted of fatally shooting Harmon.
Harmon was a 20-year-old member of the U.S. Air Force National Guard and former Pell City High School wrestler. In a Daily Home profile written after his death, Harmon was remembered by friend and fellow athlete Braden Crow as a “genuine class act.” Pell City Coach Del Hufford also said Harmon stood out because he was always humble even when he won on the mat.
Iervolino’s trial was notable in that, while it took place in St. Clair County, Talladega County Circuit Judge Chad Woodruff and Talladega County District Attorney Steve Giddens were both assigned to the case after their respective counterparts in St. Clair County recused themselves.
Opening arguments in the case began on Nov. 3 and the trial itself lasted nearly two weeks as prosecutors laid out the facts of the case through testimony from witnesses and experts.
Ultimately testimony and evidence laid out a sequence of events that led to Iervolino and Harmon crossing paths near Kelly Creek Road in Moody. Video evidence appeared to show a muzzle flash in the stolen white work truck Ievolino was driving as it passed Harmon’s black Mazda as it turned on to Kelly Creek, where his car later crashed into a guy wire after he was shot.
The defense in the case instead argued an alternate scenario where Harmon was shot further down the road long after Iervolino passed him, something they also attempted to prove with video evidence and testimony from a private investigator.
Ultimately the jury convicted Iervolino of capital murder and voted 10-2 in favor of imposing the death penalty, which Woodruff did on Nov. 30.
Giddens said he felt justice was done in the case.
“It's been a long road, a lot longer for the family,” he said. “Justice was done and that's what they wanted.”